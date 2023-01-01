Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses under heavy snow

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.

The aluminum carport collapsed around 8 a.m. at Broadmoor Village Apartments at 7800 South 3375 West.

Police say 14 cars were under the structure when it collapsed, with 10 vehicles damaged. No one was in any of the vehicles when the incident occurred and no injuries have been reported.

FOX 13 News Vehicles stuck under carport after collapse at West Jordan apartment complex

The area has been cordoned off and the complex's management company has been called in to assist residents.

West Jordan Fire Department

Heavy snow has been measured across northern Utah as a storm moved into the area on New Year's Day with snowfall expected to continue through Monday.