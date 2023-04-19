Victim in I-80 rollover not expected to survive after several days in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — A young woman who was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash last week is not expected to survive, her family announced.

Khaiyla Comer, a 19-year-old from Bountiful, was one of several people injured in the crash that occurred Wednesday on I-80 in Tooele County.

On Tuesday, Comer's family wrote on Facebook that she "is gaining her beautiful angel wings."

"We do not know exactly when that decision will be made, but Khaiylas brain has struggled too much, and has too much damage," the post read.

"To my Khaiyla Comet [her nickname]... I love you so much!! You will be so missed!" her aunt Sydnie Oliver wrote. "You walk in the room and you shine! You have always been there for me in all my life situations. You have the most amazing, loving, caring heart. You will never be forgotten!! I will make sure my kids know how amazing you are!"

The family has asked for privacy for Comer's mother at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family with the medical and funeral expenses. Click here to view.

The Prayers for Khaiyla Facebook page said three of the five people involved in the crash have been released from the hospital and will make a full recovery. The other remaining patient alert, but he had "some extensive surgery" and it's not yet known when he'll be able to leave the hospital.