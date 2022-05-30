Victim injured in deadly Sandy crash remains hospitalized

SANDY, Utah — A Utah man remains in critical condition after being involved in a crash last week that left one person dead.

Sam Beck was one of several people injured Friday morning when a speeding SUV ran a red light at a State Street intersection in Sandy. Nine vehicles were involved in the crash, including Beck's Ford F-150 that was hit directly by the SUV.

Beck, who was on his way to work before being hit, was transported to the hospital where he was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday and Tuesday. A GoFundMe created to help cover Beck's medical bills said he suffered multiple fractures of his neck, arms, ribs, collar bone, shoulder blade and leg.

In addition to the fractures, Beck also had three brain bleeds.

"Words really cannot express how much Sam means to his family and friends. He is the glue that holds us all together. To know him is to love him," the page reads.

35-year-old Marylee Benavidez was driving her Toyota 4Runner northbound on State Street when she collided with Beck who was heading westbound on 10600 South. Benavidez and her German Shepherd were both killed in the crash.

Raw video below of the crash scene in Sandy

Fatal crash shuts down 10600 South in Sandy

Others who were injured were treated on the scene.