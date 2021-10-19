Victim killed by suspected drunk driver in SLC identified

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have released the name of a woman who died Saturday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver fleeing from police Saturday afternoon.

Thy Hoang Vu — also known by family and friends as Thy Vu Mims — was killed when the car she was in was hit by a large pickup truck near 1200 West and 500 North in Salt Lake City. Another woman, who has not been publicly identified, was also in the car with her and suffered life-threatening injuries. She is still in critical condition as of Tuesday.

SLC Police said a dog, which they believe was in the car with the two women, was also killed in the crash.

Mims, who was 33 years old, and her husband owned and operated a local bakery called Mims SLC. Many fellow local small businesses, customers, friends and family have mourned the tragic loss and talked about her involvement in the community.

Her family has also shared the link to a "Give InKind" page, where people can find ways to support Mims' family as well as causes she was involved in.

The driver of the pickup was being pursued by police after witnesses in North Salt Lake reported that he was driving erratically and drinking a bottle of liquor with a passenger. They were both injured but expected to recover. SLC Police said they are still in the hospital in serious condition. Their names have not been released, but police said the District Attorney's Office is screening the case.

SLCPD is leading the investigation, which is officially considered an "officer-involved critical incident." Investigators from other police agencies are assisting. No SLCPD officers were involved in the pursuit.