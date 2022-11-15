Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy

LEHI, Utah — The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.

Early Saturday morning, the cement truck was traveling south on Redwood Road and went through a red light at the intersection with Mountain View Corridor. It collided with a car that was turning onto Redwood from Mountain View, and the driver of the car died from his injuries at the scene.

Lehi City officials confirmed Monday that the deceased driver was Deputy Joel Baker with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The city's statement said Baker was in uniform and was on his way to a shift at the Salt Lake County Jail at the time of the accident.

"Joel will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him," a statement from the sheriff's office read. "He was very loved by his coworkers and will be remembered as a kind and generous person."

An investigation into the crash is underway. Officials said they do not suspect impairment as a contributing factor, and the driver of the cement truck is cooperating.