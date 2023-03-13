Skier killed in Summit County backcountry avalanche identified as father from California

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Officials have released the name of a skier who died Thursday in an avalanche in Utah's backcountry.

Ryan Barr, age 46, died after the group he was skiing with triggered the slide in the Upper Weber Canyon area in Summit County.

Barr was from San Diego, California, and leaves behind a wife and a daughter. His family released the following statement through the Summit County Sheriff's Office:

"Ryan was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He was part of a close-knit family, who loved nothing more than to spend family vacations and celebrate birthdays and holidays together. Ryan was loved by all and will be remembered for his big personality, kindness, and ability to light up a room. He worked in commercial real estate and loved skiing, surfing and cooking. He lived life to the fullest and was taken too soon. His wife, Caroline, and young daughter, Anna, will miss him dearly."

The sheriff's office said Barr's family has requested privacy while they grieve the loss.

Another skier was caught in the avalanche but survived.

"We send our sincerest condolences to the Barr family and friends," the sheriff's office wrote in Sunday's announcement. "Hug your loved ones often and tell them how much you love them."