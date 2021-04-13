Victim of fatal SLC car crash remembered as selfless, positive influence

Family members of a man who was killed in a car crash last month in Salt Lake City remember him as a kind, selfless person who loved his family, music and God.

Eleazar Olán, 22, died March 31 after his car and an SUV collided near Redwood Road and 400 South. He was laid to rest last week in a Millcreek cemetery.

His wife, Alondra Olán-Martinez, was injured in the crash, and Olán's family said Sunday that she was still in recovery from her injuries nearly two weeks later.

Family of Eleazar Olán

In his obituary, family members said Olán loved to "transmit the Love of Christ through the music he played" and that he "had an uncanny ability to reach people deeply and positively."

"Eleazar was selfless, kind, truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, with his wife always on his side," the obituary read. "His wife and family meant everything to him; he loved serving God and his fellowmen."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family cover Olán's funeral expenses and his wife's medical expenses.

"There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love, and support you have extended to our family during this time of loss," his family wrote.