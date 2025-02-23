Victim's family thanks public for support after woman injured in massive Wyoming tunnel crash

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — A woman who was injured in the Green River Tunnel crash is on a long road to recovery in a hospital here in Utah.

Daryn Macy is being treated at the University of Utah Hospital.

Her father released a statement Saturday. He said she has multiple serious injuries but continues to show strength and resilience.

"During this difficult time, our family has been deeply moved by the kindness and support we have received. From the compassionate individuals who have offered comfort and encouragement, to the incredible medical teams providing dedicated care, we are profoundly grateful.

"Our daughter Daryn is now in the care of an incredible team of medical professionals. She is facing a long road to recovery with multiple serious injuries but continues to show strength and resilience. We are deeply grateful for the care she is receiving.

"At this time, we are asking for privacy as we focus on her recovery. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. The outpouring of prayers, generosity, and acts of kindness—from our family, friends, community, and from complete strangers—continues to give us strength."

The crash happened on Valentine's Day in the tunnel along I-80 in southwestern Wyoming. Three people were killed and 18 others were injured, including an off-duty trooper.