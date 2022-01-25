Bodycam, home security cam, 9-1-1 calls from fatal Weber County police shooting released

HOOPER, Utah — The Weber County Attorney's Office has released audio of the 9-1-1 calls and new videos from earlier this month when a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a domestic violence suspect.

Dispatchers received a call from several people reporting a domestic dispute in Hooper involving a man, now identified as 41-year-old Adam Winters of West Haven.

The incident escalated when Winters pulled a handgun.

"He is intoxicated. He has been trying to provoke his wife," one caller said. "He is banging his head on the floor and on the counter. They have a young child that'll be walking in from school any minute."

The county attorney's critical incident team is still investigating.

The deputy who fired the fatal shots remains on paid leave, which is standard protocol.

The full video and audio clips released by the attorney's office can be seen below. (Warning: Content may be disturbing to some viewers.)