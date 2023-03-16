Video shows intense rescue of family of 5 trapped by raging river

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Newly released video illustrates the rapid water and intense weather conditions that trapped a family of five, including three young children, before rescue crews were able to get them to safety.

The family of five, with children ages two, four, and six-years-old was visiting Snow Canyon State Park from their home in south Florida on spring break when weather conditions changed dramatically.

Officials received a call at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday that the family was trapped by intense water and the Swift Water team was dispatched to help.

Video from crews shows turbulent brown water quickly moving down a wash, transforming it into a raging river.

The family was trapped on the opposite side of the wash from rescue personnel, so three team members established a crossing point and safely crossed through the dangerous water to get to them.

Water was very strong, as illustrated in the videos, as the three crew members struggled to keep their balance while crossing the river.

A temporary zipline was set up to shuttle gear and blankets across the water to get the family immediate help while a more secure zip line could be put in place.

Believing the young children should not get into the freezing and dangerous water, the family members were safely brought across the river via the zip line and evaluated by medical personnel who were standing by.

Video shows the family members being shuttled across the zipline one by one.

All family members were rescued in good health and free to go after the operation wrapped up about three hours after the initial callout.