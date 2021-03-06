Viewing held for slain Ogden store owner

OGDEN, Utah — Family and friends of Satnam Singh gathered for a public viewing Friday to say their goodbyes and tell stories of the late store owner.

Singh was gunned down by an unknown suspect inside his Super Grocery convenience store in Ogden late Sunday.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had a person of interest in his murder, later identifying them as a juvenile male.

Singh was beloved by the community as evidence of those that showed up on Friday as well as a vigil earlier in the week.

"He is more than just a store owner to me. He was my friend… He helped me numerous times," Kevin Richard told FOX 13 after attending Singh's viewing. "Just to say that he gets his justice and whatnot, that's why I'm here. And pay my respects to just a really awesome guy."

The local Sikh community issued a statement earlier this week, saying:

"On behalf of Sikh Society of Utah, we would like to express our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the loss of Satnam Singh.

"Satnam was a dedicated Sikh who exhibited a lifetime of faith, love and compassion, not only to the Sikh congregation, but to his friends, customers and the Ogden community.

"We, the members of Sikh Society of Utah, pray for his departed soul to rest in peace in the heavenly abode. May God provide courage to his family to bear this loss."

Friday, family friend Tina Brown also spoke with FOX 13 sharing more of the family's feelings.

"There's just not really a word that can describe how much gratitude the family has for the community," Brown said. "It really was shocking how many people knew Satnam and how many people loved him and he was so kind."