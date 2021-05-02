Watch
Vigil planned for Salt Lake domestic violence shooting victim

Shandon Nicole Scott, who police say was shot and killed in the early morning of Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 02, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Shandon Nicole Scott, 32, was found dead in a crashed car on I-80 early Saturday morning. Police say her boyfriend shot her during a fight before driving onto the freeway with her in the car, then he crashed into a wall and ran from the scene.

He has been taken into custody, but police have not yet released his name.

The vigil for Scott is planned for 7:30 p.m. at Fitts Park, located at 3050 S. 500 E. in Salt Lake City.

