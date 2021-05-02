Vigil planned for Salt Lake domestic violence shooting victim

SALT LAKE CITY — Friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Shandon Nicole Scott, 32, was found dead in a crashed car on I-80 early Saturday morning. Police say her boyfriend shot her during a fight before driving onto the freeway with her in the car, then he crashed into a wall and ran from the scene.

He has been taken into custody, but police have not yet released his name.

The vigil for Scott is planned for 7:30 p.m. at Fitts Park, located at 3050 S. 500 E. in Salt Lake City.