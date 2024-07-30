Violence, turmoil in Venezuela felt thousands of miles away in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The ongoing turmoil in Venezuela over a disputed presidential election is being felt and watched closely in Utah by those who keep the country close to their hearts.

No where more than Arempa's, which brings the culture and cuisine of Venezuela to State Street in Salt Lake City.

"We’re all from Venezuela. We came here 25 years ago," explained owner Erick Pernia. "We have the fortune to have many customers come here and enjoy the food they used to get back home, where their mothers are still at, where their grandmothers are still at.

"We pride ourselves giving them something where they can feel like they’re a little bit more at home.

But what’s happening at home has Pernia and his family heartbroken.

President Nicolás Maduro has claimed victory in recent elections over opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalaz, in a vote marred by accusations of corruption and violence.

"It’s really sad to see our own people taken advantage of, not only our poor people and lower class, but our elderly," said Pernia. "That’s the really the sad part. I mean, its just bullying at this point. What we want is a free Venezuela, and a fair chance and fair election, and it was taken from us."

Rioting has broken out in the streets of Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas, with multiple deaths reported as a result of the clashes between police and protesters.

"It’s becoming a literal war zone and people are up in arms," explained Efrain Osorno, a professional snowboarder from Venezuela who now lives in Utah.

Osorno has been following things back home where much of his family still lives, and he remains disappointed by what he’s seeing.

"It’s really hard. All the Venezuelan people, we want to live in freedom and live in peace," he shared.

Osorno believes that with the current regime, freedom and peace are no longer options.

"I see the results and the opposition say they had 6 million votes, so that’s a lot of votes," he said. "A lot of people say they’re tired. We want freedom, we want to live in peace, that’s what we want."

Pernia agrees with Osorno, and says despite a sometimes tumultuous downtown Salt Lake City location and recent troubled times, he and his family continue to grow and expand their Arempa's business, always offering a safe haven for Venezuelans and everyone to come together.

"So many different things that have happened here, like riots, crazy stuff, covid, all kinds of things, but we always pride ourselves in being a safe place for everybody, because we didn’t have a safe place and Utah became our safe place," Pernia said. "So no matter what the situation is we want everyone to know that Arempas is a safe place for you to come and enjoy something, even though the world can be creating absolute like chaos."