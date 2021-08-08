Violent crash outside Spanish Fork kills 2

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were killed and two injured in a violent crash outside Spanish Fork Saturday that left car parts strewn across Route 6.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m at mile marker 182.

Officials say one vehicle was traveling east on the road, while the other was headed west. Both cars contained two people.

Luke Stone

For some reason, the car heading eastbound hit the car moving in the opposite direction, causing the accident. The two people in the eastbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos from the accident scene sent to FOX 13 showed parts from one or both of the cars, including an engine, sitting in the middle of the road.

Luke Stone

The driver and passenger in the westbound car suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.