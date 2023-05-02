'Vivint' removed from downtown arena in preparation for name change

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Arena is a thing of the past as crews were seen taking down the letters from the home of the Utah Jazz in preparation for a name change filled with nostalgia.

Read: Utah Jazz fans excited about arena name change

The home of the Utah Jazz simply said "arena" Tuesday afternoon following the removal of the "Vivint" name.

FOX 13 News

But, it won't stay solely "arena" for long as it was previously announced the home of the Utah Jazz would be changing its name back to the Delta Center.

First built in 1991, the Delta Center originally replaced the arena at the nearby Salt Palace.

It's not the first time the venue has experienced a name change.

In 2002, the name was changed to the Salt Lake Ice Center for the Winter Olympic Games hosted in Salt Lake City due to the International Olympic Committee barring corporate sponsorships for Olympic venues.

Then, in 2006, Delta Airlines did not renew its naming contract, leading to the arena being renamed EnergySolutions Arena.

In 2015, Vivint picked up the naming rights and with it came the name change to Vivint Arena.

When the name change back to the Delta Center was announced in January, fans headed to a Jazz game were excited to relive nostalgic memories.

They were also hopeful the name change would bring a dose of good luck to the Utah Jazz, who competed in the NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls in 1997 under the Delta Center name.