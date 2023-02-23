Warning for pet owners as wildlife encounters become more common in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife encounters in the neighborhoods of Utah have become all too common with an intense winter that's pushed animals down the mountain.

Sherry Michie explained she was shocked to see a moose near her home.

"When I woke up and looked out the window and this moose was just walking through the yard, just kind of meandering down here,” she explained. "It was surreal. Because it was so big, I’ve never seen one in the neighborhoods."

It may be kind of fun to see an elk or deer wandering through the streets of Salt Lake City, but the Department of Wildlife Resources said it's created a unique set of problems.

"We’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of big game animals coming down into these lower valley areas trying to look for food," explained Faith Jolley with DWR.

Because of the extreme conditions, DWR implemented an emergency feeding system for deer in January and recently canceled the shed antler program.

But if you're a pet owner, there's a way you can help big game in Utah thrive.

"We’ve had reports of dogs chasing elk and kind of chewing up a little bit which isn’t great right," Jolley said. "These animals are already struggling this time of year and living off their fat reserves."

It's illegal for pets to chase after wildlife in Utah and an owner could be cited for the behavior or even worse.

"There is a law that says if someone sees a dog chasing deer, elk, moose they actually can shoot the dog," Jolley explained. "They can remove the dog."

DWR also warns that with the elk, moose and deer, the rest of the food chain also comes down the mountain. Michie says she's seen that firsthand in her neighborhood.

"The neighbors have been seeing bobcats in their yards, cougars all sorts of other wildlife," she explained.

Sightings will continue and while these large animals have survived on their own for generations, Jolley emphasized that we can help just a little to ease their stress as they search for food.

"We’re just going to continue to monitor to see if there are any additional efforts we need to take to help with their survival."