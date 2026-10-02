Child abuse arrest at southern Utah treatment center raises questions about oversight

TOQUERVILLE, Utah — Karlene Young can see the Kiva Adventure Ranch Youth Treatment Center from her backyard.

"We have lived here for a long time and know that there are several treatment centers right close to us," said Young, a former youth treatment center teacher.

But not just that.

"I worked in residential treatment for two and a half years, and I kinda know what goes on in those facilities," Young said.

Now, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, alleged aggravated child abuse at Kiva. In an affidavit, they say they arrested 33-year-old Isaiah Tuiasosopo stemming from an incident earlier this month at the facility.

"There was probable cause for that, and he was arrested and booked under those charges at this time," said Sgt. Lucas Alfred with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

We reached out to Kiva requesting a response and are awaiting one. Meanwhile, the sheriff's department says they have four similar facilities across the county, citing 500 incidents since 2020.

"Several facilities have opened, closed; we work closely with DOPL whenever we have calls. They get information of what the call entailed, whether it be a runaway juvenile, juveniles assaulting each other, or assaulting staff," Alfred said.

The sheriff's department says the Department of Professional Licenses is where the oversight lies, but it's a big caseload for the sheriff's office too.

"That's a lot of resources, and we have to take those reports," Alfred said.

With this latest case stacked on the pile, is oversight the issue?

"Oversight isn't the problem. I think the problem is maybe staff get too bogged down, frustrated with, you know, the kids and be a little more distanced so they can be more rational when they are reacting to a situation," Young said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department said it is still a very active investigation with more details to come.