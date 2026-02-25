Driver in critical condition after being pinned by a vehicle in St. George

ST. GEORGE, UTAH — A driver in southern Utah is in critical condition and fighting for his life after he crashed on Interstate 15 in St. George Tuesday night. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the southbound side of the interstate just after 9:30 p.m. Troopers say a Lexus was traveling south and went off the shoulder and rolled.

Investigators tell FOX 13 News that they believe distracted driving was a factor in the crash, but they haven't confirmed that.

Following the vehicle rolling, troopers say the driver was ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle. He was the only occupant of the car.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials to learn more about the driver's current condition.