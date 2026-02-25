Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Semi rollover in San Juan County blocking Highway 191

San Juan County Sheriff's Office
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A semi rollover is causing some traffic delays in southeastern Utah in San Juan County.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at milepost 102 on Highway 191. The Utah Department of Transportation first reported the closure of the highway at 7:27 a.m.

Officials say the semi rolled over, though it isn't known what caused the truck to roll. The crash is blocking both lanes of travel.

No major injuries were reported in the crash. Crews say they are working to clear the area. Anyone in the area is asked to find an alternate route.

