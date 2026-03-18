Former BYU star receiver appears in court on felony rape charge

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Former BYU star receiver Parker Kingston appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing on his first-degree felony rape charge.

During the discovery hearing, where Kingston appeared virtually, lawyers debated whether or not to allow the accuser's statements to be read at his next hearing, which is scheduled for Monday.

Defense attorney Cara Tangaro asked the judge to allow the accuser's statements and for her to be able to cross-examine the detective on the case. County Attorney Ryan Shaum had no objection to the cross-examination but pushed back on including the victim's statement.

The judge ruled that cross-examination and a full statement will be allowed at Monday's hearing.

A 20-year-old woman reported a sexual assault to police in February 2025.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News show that the victim talked to investigators on June 3. At that time, the victim told police that on Feb. 23, 2025, Kingston had come over to her residence.

The victim told detectives that in their online communication leading up to the incident, she told Kingston several times that she did not want to have sex. When Kingston arrived at the home, the pair watched a movie and began to engage in some sexual activity, but not intercourse.

Investigators say the victim claimed that Kingston fell asleep during the movie and she left the room to get ready for bed. However, when she returned 15 minutes later, Kingston allegedly tried to begin sexual activities again, and the victim told him several times to stop.

Police allege that Kingston didn't listen to the victim and raped her.