Man arrested in Hurricane bank robbery blames money troubles for alleged actions

HURRICANE, Utah — A man in Hurricane is facing aggravated robbery charges after police say he attempted to rob a local credit union. The man told investigators that he was facing eviction, which led to his alleged actions.

Ryan Andrew Williams, 47, was arrested on Friday.

According to court documents, Hurricane police were dispatched to the local credit union on Friday at around 1:46 p.m. after a panic alarm was activated. When police arrived, they learned from employees that a man came in and told a teller he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money.

The teller complied and gave Williams a billfold with a GPS tracker on it. Officers followed the tracker to the area of 677 West and 100 North in Hurricane. Investigators spotted a truck that matched the description of the one involved in the robbery.

Williams was taken into custody and admitted to police that he did go into the credit union and demanded money. However, he claimed to have never had the gun that was threatened in the encounter.

Police also did not find a gun on Williams when he was arrested. They did find the billfold, however.

Detectives say that Williams also admitted to taking the money, saying he was broke and about to be evicted.