Ten hikers rescued from Yankee Doodle Canyon in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Ten hikers had to be rescued by Washington County officials after they became lost inside the slots in Yankee Doodle Canyon over the weekend.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, at around 4 p.m. Saturday, a separate group of hikers in the canyon heard yelling coming down from the slots below.

The hikers called crews in for help, and the sheriff's office found the group of ten lost hikers. Deputies said when the group was located, they were cold, hungry, and in need of help.

A team of search and rescue hikers was able to guide eight of the ten out of the canyon, while another two were airlifted by helicopter out of the area.

All of the hikers that were rescued were checked for hypothermia but were released at the scene.