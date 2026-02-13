Washington County man facing over a dozen charges of sexual exploitation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 39-year-old Washington County man is facing over a dozen charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he was caught distributing child sexual abuse material.

Devry Joseph Laing, 39, was arrested on Thursday and faces 18 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, 2 charges of distributing material harmful to a minor, and enticing a minor.

According to court documents, on August 7, 2025, a social media company filed a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding an account that uploaded and distributed suspected child sexual abuse material. The IP address was captured and forwarded to the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators determined that the owner of the reported account was Devry Laing.

On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant for Laing's home. In speaking to police, Laing allegedly admitted to sending and receiving child sexual abuse material and saving it to a phone.

Officials add that Laing admitted to sending explicit pictures to two individuals who identified themselves as being 14 and 15 years of age. Officers say the chats with the minors were graphic.

Devry Laing was arrested on Thursday and is scheduled for a first appearance in court on Friday.