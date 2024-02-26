WATCH: Dashcam video shows officer ramming wrong-way driver on I-15

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Newly obtained footage shows the intense moment when a Kaysville police officer bravely rammed into a wrong-way driver speeding down Interstate 15 earlier this month.

Early in the morning on Feb. 9, a Tesla was reported traveling north in the southbound lanes near Farmington.

As the wrong-way driver entered Kaysville, a local officer entered southbound I-15 at 200 North to intercept the vehicle.

The officer's dashboard camera video (seen above) was obtained by FOX 13 News on Monday. It shows the officer speeding up with his lights and siren activated. The officer had to veer across the "dirt gore area" of the on-ramp, as well as the shoulder and three empty lanes in order to reach the wrong-way vehicle, which was in the HOV lane.

The patrol car collided with the Tesla on both vehicles' front-driver side.

Utah Highway Patrol

In the dashcam video, the officer is heard saying "I got him!" into the police radio through strained breaths. Then he adds: "I need medical — bad."

The officer had to be extricated from the car and was taken to the hospital with "moderate to serious injuries," officials said at the time. The driver of the Tesla was not injured and was booked for driving under the influence.