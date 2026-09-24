6-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 6-year-old girl has died the day after being struck by a truck Wednesday night in West Haven.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said a deputy in the area responded to reports of a child being struck at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the area of 2550 South between 2700 West and 2300 South. Upon arrival, they rendered emergency aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation until medical crews arrived.

The girl was transported to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries. The child's name has yet to be released.

The Weber Metro CRASH Team is assisting with the investigation, and the driver remained on scene.

"Our thoughts are with this young girl and her family, as well as the first responders and community members affected by this difficult incident," read a statement by Weber County Sheriff's Office.

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