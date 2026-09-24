Lagoon ready to unveil 'groundbreaking' new attraction, but what is it?

FARMINGTON, Utah — What's Lagoon got up its sleeve? That's what many have been asking in recent months as the iconic Utah amusement park sets its sights on a new attraction in 2027.

Whatever is going on, the wait to find out won't take much longer.

"Lagoon Amusement Park is looking to the future with the announcement of a groundbreaking new ride set to debut at the park in July 2027," the park wrote in a media release Thursday morning.

The announcement is scheduled for the evening of Saturday, October 3.

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Obviously, Lagoon is keeping things close to the vest ahead of the big reveal, but did say the new attraction would open next season, and "will introduce an entirely new experience" to the park.

The release added that the ride will feature innovative design and technology.

Several industry insiders have attempted to guess what will be arriving in 2027, including Screamscape, a popular website devoted to amusement and theme park attractions. Last month, the site cited a racing themed banner that had appeared where the former Jet Star 2 ride once stood.

"Now the Flying Aces attraction, a classic Flying Scooter ride, has been taken down, freeing up land next to the back half of Jet Star 2 site," the site wrote. "While it’s possible they’ve just taken it down for refurbishment, it is also likely that the park may be planning on moving it elsewhere in the park to make more room for whatever they have planned for 2027."