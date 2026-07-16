Audit finds Ogden School District's reading proficiency levels on the rise

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden School District was at the bottom of the list for students reading at their grade level. But school district officials said these numbers are actually a sign of progress.

The recent legislative audit looked at students from Kindergarten through third grade reading at their grade level. The Ogden School District is at 57 percent.

Educators, like Ogden School District's Elementary ELA administrator Shannon Wilcox, said that they've been hard at work to improve those reading levels, with many of their students coming from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Generational poverty runs pretty deep in our community; we also historically have our kindergarteners coming into our schools the lowest in the state,” said Wilcox. “We typically only have about 30-38 percent of our kindergarten students ready for kindergarten when they enter our doors, so when you’re taking a look at our history, it’s important to remember that Ogden has a much steeper uphill battle to climb."

Teachers and staff have been working to tailor reading lessons for students in kindergarten to third grade based on their strengths and weaknesses, with individualized plans.

They also have local partnerships through the United Way of Northern Utah to bring volunteers in to read with kids, provide library access, and get books into homes.

“We really do take a look at every single student and we find exactly what they are needing and we meet them where they are because we want to make sure we are giving them the best chance possible to be successful by the time they reach third grade because research shows that third grade is that pivot point that really helps them be successful for graduation,” said Wilcox.

Families at home can help their kids read too.

“Help your students learn the letter names and sounds; help your students go beyond that by showing them how to put those letter names and sounds together into a word,” she said. “57 percent yes is low, but it is a 7 percent increase; it is hundreds of students that we changed their trajectory for."