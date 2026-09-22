Bomb threat under investigation at West Haven manufacturing company

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A bomb threat at a West Haven company has prompted a heavy police presence in Weber County early Tuesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the threat was made at Boman and Kemp Manufacturing near 2300 South 1900 West. No other details about the threat have been released.

Watch live below as authorities respond to bomb threat in West Haven:

Due to the alleged threat, traffic is being diverted away from 1900 West until the scene is cleared.

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