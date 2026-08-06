Brush fire closes one direction of I-84 in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah — A brush fire that was burning along Interstate 84 has shut down traffic near Riverdale.

The fire and smoke were seen along the southbound lanes of the highway, which have been completely shut down. The fire is now under control and crews are mopping up, but traffic in the southbound lanes has yet to be reopened.

Riverdale fire officials believe the grass fire came off the freeway and spread to the nearby hillside.

Employees at a nearby America First Credit Union branch were evacuated due to the fire.

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