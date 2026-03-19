Brutal snow season leads major Utah ski resort to close nearly month early

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — One of Utah's most popular ski resorts announced it will close this weekend, ending what has been a terrible winter season across the state.

Snowbasin Resort announced Thursday that it will conclude its current season on Sunday, March 22, a full month ahead of the closing dates of the three previous seasons. Last year, Snowbasin closed on April 16, and the season before, it remained open until April 28.

The imminent closure comes as Utah is set to experience possible record-breaking temperatures across the state, including the 80s forecast in northern Utah, where most ski resorts are located.

Despite the lack of snow, Snowbasin said it plans to keep as much of its terrain open "as possible."

Despite social media jokes, Utah resorts work to salvage poor ski season:

Despite social media jokes, Utah resorts work to salvage poor season for skiers

In its announcement, Snowbasin acknowledged the "challenging winter across the region," but claimed to be proud of its continued guest experiences.

“This season reminded us of the caliber of community we’re surrounded by up here,” said Snowbasin General Manager Davy Ratchford.

Snowbasin is the latest Utah resort to announce an early closing date. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Eagle Point, Snowland and Cherry Peak have all closed.