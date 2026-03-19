30-year-old arrested after stabbing victim found in Salt Lake City alley

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect is facing attempted murder charges after police say he attempted to kill someone in a Salt Lake City alley while under the influence of drugs.

Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla, 30, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of attempted murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and use of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, officers were called to an alley Wednesday near 2525 South 500 East for a woman who was bleeding and unable to get up.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, whom they didn't identify, with a deep, long cut across the neck. First responders took life-saving actions, and the victim was last listed as in critical but stable condition.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage they say showed the victim and Padilla walking in the alley. Officers captured an image of Padilla, and a short time later, he was arrested near 2100 South and 400 East.

At the time of his arrest, detectives say Padilla had what appeared to be blood stains on his hands and pants. He was also in possession of a glass pipe with burnt residue.

When speaking to the police, Padilla admitted to meeting with the victim to smoke crystal meth. He also admitted to having thoughts of killing someone and decided to kill the victim.

Padilla told detectives that he intended to kill the victim and that his state of mind was altered by the drugs he ingested.

Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla is being held without bail.