Celebration of life held by North Ogden community for Leina Capanna

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Friends and family gathered in North Ogden Friday night to celebrate the life of a little girl gone too soon. 13-year-old Leina Capanna passed after being hit by a falling tree at Pineview Reservoir.

She was paddleboarding with her family, until the day took a devastating turn.

"She always saw the good in everybody around her,” said Lance Perry, who is part of the family’s Bishopric. He described Leina as a girl who loved life and having fun.

On the eve of her funeral, loved ones gathered to truly celebrate Leina’s life – with making friendship bracelets, painting each other's nails, fun hairstyles, eating popcorn, and sipping soda. People shared memories about Leina, and her teammates wore their team jerseys.

Leina loved sports. She played hockey, volleyball, and soccer. She comes from a musical family and was learning how to play cello. Her smile shone in every photo and program displayed in the room.

"She was always so happy, she was always smiling, she was always seeing the good, she was the eternal optimist,” added Perry.

Leina lives on in the organs she donated, and in every smile. Her family said they found matches for her heart, kidneys, and liver. Perry said just as Leina helped everyone, she continues to do that even after her death. He also shared that the Capanna family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community.

"It’s absolutely incredible to see just how many people that she touched,” said Perry. “Oftentimes we think that we're just one individual and we just have this circle around us and that’s the only people that we touch, but if you spend any time in that room, you end up seeing just how many people loved her and love the family."

Leina will be remembered as a kind friend who will be missed.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, you can find their GoFundMe here.