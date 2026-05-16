Family finds closure, justice after Ogden murderer sentenced

OGDEN, Utah — A family can finally close a tragic chapter in their life after Ana Maria Zaragoza was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of Nakeena Youngman.

Youngman’s loved ones showed up to court hearings, including Friday’s sentencing.

"The anxiety, every bit of walking up to the courthouse with the unknowns,” said Stephanie Wilkinson, a close friend of the family.

She and others were in the courtroom about 10 days ago, when Zaragoza was supposed to be sentenced, but she was never brought to court.

"It's so hard,” said Youngman’s best friend, Sheila Rodriguez.

“She always used to call and text us, ‘I’m coming, I'll be right there,’ now, she’s no longer here with us,” said another close friend who is like family, Gail K Little.

It’s been the past 13 months since Youngman was shot and killed by Zaragoza near 800 N and Washington Ave in Ogden.

The defense attorney said Zaragoza had a troubled past and thought Youngman was going to hurt her, but he also said that Youngman was walking away from her, so Zaragoza could have driven away or called the police instead.

But Zaragoza is now accepting the consequences of her actions that night.

"I’m happy there’s justice finally served, but things will just never be the same,” Rodriguez added.

The judge sentenced Zaragoza to 15 years to life in prison, but the state’s Board of Pardons and Parole makes the final decision of how many exact days, weeks and years Zaragoza is incarcerated.

“I hope for healing for the family, for myself, for everyone that this has impacted,” said Wilkinson. “I would love to see that the board give her the most amount of time she could get. She took somebody’s mother, grandma, sister, daughter, friend, and we don’t get that life back. And so, the idea that it could potentially be 15 years feels a little bit wrong.”

Loved ones are hoping that this decision takes them a step closer to healing.

"It is a weight lifted off our shoulders, there's peace in some way,” Rodriguez added.