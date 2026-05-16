A New Lagoon? Amusement park opens two new social clubs for visitors 21+

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Lagoon Amusement Park has two new attractions opened up, though they are a little more exclusive than the rest.

The new spaces are called "Carousel Club" and "Flirty Birdie". Both are located at the front entrance to the park through the glass doors of the atrium.

According to Lagoon's Director of Special Events Julie Freed, the clubs are air-conditioned spaces that provide mocktails, cocktails, small bites to eat and other amenities.

"Flirty Birdie is very fun and vibrant. Carousel Club is very moody. It's such a wonderful vibe. We have really fun cups over here, peacock cups, and honestly we have great drinks, different drinks on both sides," said Freed.

Both clubs are currently in a soft-opening phase, with an entrance fee of $10 per person, or $15 per couple.