Grantsville vehicle catches fire after lithium-ion battery was left inside

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — One car went up in flames in Grantsville on Saturday because of a device containing a lithium-ion battery was left inside and exposed to the sun.

Grantsville Fire Marshall Nicholas Critchlow believes these incidents are more likely to occur as temperatures rise with the Summer season.

"Standard firefighting measures don’t work,” Critchlow said. “Just using regular water to put out a lithium-ion battery fire doesn’t work.”

No one was hurt, and the fire did not spread past the vehicle itself.

“The vehicle's a total loss, the amount of smoke and fire damage in there is, it was a lot," he said.

Officials also recommend making sure your devices have a safety stamp, using the right cords to charge them on hard surfaces, and checking for any damage, as that could lead to fires, too.