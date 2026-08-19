Structures threatened as fire burns near mouth of Weber Canyon

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A large grass that sparked overnight is burning near the mouth of Weber Canyon in the Uintah and Highlands areas of Weber County early Wednesday.

Watch LIVE below as a vegetation fire burns near South Ogden:

The Dugway Fire is estimated to have burned 15-20 acres. While officials said structures are currently threatened, no evacuations have been ordered.

The fire can be seen burning north of Interstate 84 and west of US-89.

Earlier in the morning, the Utah Department of Transportation closed northbound lanes of US-89 at the I-84 Junction, but it appears that traffic has since been reopened.

Jaron Nickle Large vegetation fire burning off I-84 near South Ogden on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

As of 6 a.m., a power outage in the area near the fire is affecting over 1,800 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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