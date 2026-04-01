Lack of sidewalks in West Haven raises safety fears for residents

WEST HAVEN, Utah — Neighbors in West Haven are worried about getting in and out of their homes, and they want the city to do something about it — all because of the sidewalks in their area, or the lack of them.

"Yes, we may be in a wheelchair, but we love going places,” said Don Andrus. “I'd go into town 2-3 times a week if I can.”

Andrus lives at Lotus Park senior living in West Haven. He has lived there for about two years.

“I love the place, but the road out here is very dangerous,” he said.

Andrus said they don’t have adequate sidewalks outside their community. This makes it challenging to get to a bus stop on the main road or the nearby Maverik.

"It just feels like something needs to be done,” Andrus said.

Without sidewalks, they have to either walk on the road or go on a rocky path that slopes into a ditch.

“Pretty scary. I’ve actually been nicked once,” Andrus said. “I’ve talked to the city and they say, 'Give it a year or two.' In a year or two, someone will be dead by then.”

We took Andrus’ concerns to West Haven City.

"We're concerned about the issue too, and I would want them to know that, and we are making steps to make those improvements,” said Shawn Warnke, West Haven's city manager. “There is a lot of missing gaps, and it will take time to make those improvements."

Warnke said it gets a little complicated with limited funding because there is no property tax in West Haven, and because of how fast the city is growing and changing.

"We do require sidewalks now, but that hasn't always been the case, especially as at the time, the consideration and development pattern was more rural, just that interface makes it challenging for the city and for its residents,” Warnke added.

Andrus hopes to see something happen soon and said he just wants him and his friends to be safe.

"It'll save a lot of people's lives and help a lot of people out that want to be mobile,” he said.