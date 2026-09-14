Ogden City residents can now replace lawns for a rebate through Weber Basin Water District

OGDEN, Utah — Homeowners looking to replace their traditional turf with more sustainable and climate-adaptable grass and plants can now do so through the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District’s ‘Landscape Lawn Exchange’ program.

As of a few weeks ago, even Ogden residents can apply as well.

"For me to have to mow and water and feed 270 sq. feet of turf that I don’t need is a waste of money; it costs a lot to water that,” said Terry Johnson.

Johnson has lived in Ogden for a long time and wants to do his part to reduce the amount of water he uses.

"Two years ago, we ripped out our entire backyard, cut our grass quantity by about 50 percent, and the rest of it we put a drip line system and mulch, and it’s been wonderful ever since,” said Johnson.

He wanted to do the same in his front yard through the lawn exchange program.

"Help residents transition from a turf-centered landscape to landscaping that uses shrubs and climate-adapted vegetation with drip irrigation that's substantially more efficient and just conserve and use more sustainably the limited water resources that we have,” explained Jon Parry with the district.

However, Johnson said when he tried to apply, he couldn’t; that's because Ogden City had hesitations with the program.

"If you apply for the program and you get it and you end up transferring your lawn, there’s a record that goes against your property, which means if you sell your home and someone else buys it and they decide they want to put some lawn back in, they’re not allowed to, without having to pay the full rebate back,” explained Cindy Reinhard with Ogden City.

But a few weeks ago, Ogden City joined the program, with residents like Johnson now qualified for funds to replace their lawn with more sustainable plants.

However, there's an extra step.

"Part of our application process that residents work with Ogden City to ensure they're also aware that these transitions are taking place within landscapes,” explained Parry.

Residents must go through a land use permit application with Ogden City. Reinhard said that also helps people understand what they are really signing up to do with their lawn, and if there could be any other conditions that might surprise them later on.

Ogden residents only qualify for $1.25 per square foot of their yard because the city has not adopted some ordinances that would help residents get matching funds from the state.

“We don’t want to see [turf] in new growth, new development, turf grass being placed where irrigation historically has been a little bit less efficient,” said Parry.

That includes areas on park strips, certain slopes, and on less than 35 percent of the space that can be watered.

"We want Ogden residents to be free to do with their lawns what they want to do,” explained Reinhard. “We don’t want to force anyone into anything that might even be financially beyond what they’re capable of doing.”

Ogden City isn’t the only one. Parry said other cities and municipalities are in the same category, so it depends on where you live to see how much you would be eligible for.

Parry said they’ve seen about double the applications this year compared to previous years, and interest in the program is growing.

"With plant material going back in, some mulch material, some modifications to your irrigation system, the $1.25 is probably going to get you about 50 percent of the overall cost,” Parry said.

Johnson said he wants to see more from the city to incentivize people to make the swap.

"Anything that can be done to save water right now is so important," he said, "because it is the most valuable resource we have on the planet, is fresh water."