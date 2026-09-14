Multi-vehicle fatal crash causes traffic backups on SR-40 near Heber City

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A multi-vehicle accident near Heber City killed at least one person on Monday afternoon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Watch live below as fatal accident causes traffic backups near Heber City:

The accident occurred at mile marker 40, which is located just a few miles north of Heber City.

Few details were released about the accident, which is causing backups on the road.

UHP said a FedEx truck was one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

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