Ogden High School teacher placed on leave following domestic violence arrest

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a member of his family.

The teacher, who FOX 13 News is not naming to protect the identity of his children, was taken into custody after an incident on Saturday. He faces one count of aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and obstruction of justice.

According to arrest documents, the teacher pulled the victim from the shower by her hair, and "applied pressure to the point that she could not breathe." The victim told an Ogden Police Department officer that she believed she would pass out.

When the female victim struggled to free herself, the man allegedly struck her in the face twice.

The victim said that before police arrived, the teacher began clearing the mess made during the incident, including her blood. Police reported that the man's two young children were in an adjacent room during the altercation.

Following the arrest, the Ogden School District has placed the teacher on paid administrative leave.