Ogden Raptors paused in moment of silence held for firefighters killed in wildfires

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Raptors paused their game Thursday night to honor three wildland firefighters killed while responding to the Knowles Fire, now known as the Snyder Fire, near the Utah-Colorado border.

The moment of silence was held at Lindquist Field as part of Wildland Firefighter Day, a day meant to recognize firefighters still working on the fire line and those who have died doing the job.

The firefighters killed were Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson, and Sydney Watson. Federal officials say two other firefighters were injured, and a serious accident investigation team is reviewing what happened.

Frank Patrick was working security at the game, but he said the tribute carried a different meaning for him. Patrick spent 20 years as a volunteer firefighter.

“To take a moment of silence for another brother that had passed away in a fire here in Utah is just total respect,” Patrick said.

For firefighters at the game, the loss felt personal, even for those who did not know the three well.

“They’re like our family and we had to support and care for each other as well,” one firefighter said.

Sierra Holstrom with Utah Wildland Fire Service said the deaths are a reminder of how quickly conditions can change for crews on the line.

“We spend years in training and yet sometimes, Mother Nature overwhelms all of our best efforts,” Holstrom said.

Before the first pitch, Smokey Bear threw one of his own while state and federal fire crews talked with families about wildfire prevention.

Holstrom said that message is especially important as Utah heads into the Fourth of July weekend.

“If you really want to support firefighters, if you want to help us and keep us safe, please do everything you can to prevent wildfires,” she said.