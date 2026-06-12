Organ donations are lasting gift from girl killed by falling tree at Pineview Reservoir

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The family of a 13-year-old girl who died days after she was hit by a falling tree while visiting Pineview Reservoir said matches have already been made for her organs, which are being donated to help others.

Leina Capanna was her mom, sister and aunt at the reservoir on Saturday, and had just finished a paddleboarding lesson when she was struck in the head by the tree.

According to a GoFundMe page created by the family, Leina was immediately knocked unconscious and was unresponsive when first responders arrived within minutes and administered lifesaving measures.

Leina was immediately transported to Ogden Regional Hospital, where her family said she "received scans and imaging that were conclusive that the injury was unsurvivable."

The teen was then taken to Primary Children's Hospital where it was confirmed that she would not survive, and later died on Tuesday.

Leina's family shared how she played soccer and volleyball, and was a cello player who had been accepted into the North Ogden Junior High School chamber orchestra.

"She worked just as hard at her music as she did at her sports," the family said in the GoFundMe. "Above all of this, she was an excellent teammate and friend to everyone on any team she was a part of. She loved people with the same fiery intensity she attacked everything else in her life."

According to Leina's family, since the decision was made to donate her organs, matches have already been set for her heart, liver, and both kidneys.

"We appreciate all the love and support we have been given by family, friends, doctors, nurses, and staff that took great care of Leina," the family wrote. "Our hearts are broken but we know we will see our sweet girl again.

"Smile Like Leina."