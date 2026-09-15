K-9 injured after falling from highway overpass during I-80 investigation

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City Police Department K-9 was injured after falling off a highway overpass during an investigation into a suspicious item that forced several roadway shutdowns Tuesday.

K-9 Bruno jumped from the freeway overpass near the Highway 40/Interstate 80 interchange and sustained serious injuries. After he was cared for at the scene, Bruno was airlifted to an emergency veterinary hospital in Salt Lake City for further treatment.

"Bruno is more than a police K-9 - he is a partner, a member of our department, and an important part of the Park City Police family," the department posted on social media. "Our thoughts are with Bruno and his handler as he receives the care he needs."

Traffic was halted for about an hour until the investigation found that the suspicious item had fallen off a vehicle and broken into several pieces.