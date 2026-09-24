ROY, Utah — In August, Roy city council voted 4-1 to increase property taxes by 34 percent. Now, residents are trying to gather enough signatures to put a referendum on the ballot on the tax increase, and letting voters decide if they want the increase or not.

During various public comment periods during city council meetings and Truth-In-Taxation hearings, many residents voiced concerns about how high the tax increase would be. Now, people are trying to make their voices heard by gathering signatures to put a referendum on the ballot.

Nancy Inman is one of the people behind the referendum on Roy city's 34 percent property tax increase. She was at the Roy Farmer's Market trying to gather signatures. "They’re not making attempt to reorganize anything or get their spending under control, they just keep treating the taxpayer like their personal ATM cards,” Inman said.

WATCH | Roy residents gathering signatures for a referendum on 34 percent property tax increase

Roy residents gathering signatures for a referendum on 34 percent property tax increase

City council members said the $1.7 million increase would go to personnel wage increases and cost of living adjustments for city employees. "I live on a fixed income, I’m retired, and so they’re taking money out of my pocket to pay these city employees six figure salaries with benefits,” Inman added.

On average, the increase would be about $130 per year on a primary home and $240 for a business. At the vote, city council members who voted in favor of the increase said they explored every option and this was the best they could do.

“This is my community, and I’m going to give everything I can,” said Geoffrey Cox who has lived in Roy for 43 years. He said he wants to see something change.

They are setting up at the Farmers Market, outside the liquor store, at other local businesses around town like Burger Bar and going door to door to gather about 1,700 signatures to put this question on the ballot in November.

"They’re not listening to the people,” Cox said.

Sandra Foxley had already signed the petition. "I don’t mind paying some tax, but I just think it needs to be a little more reasonable,” she said. "And I worry about people being able to afford to stay here, and I think that it’s just too high, the tax is way too high.”

Inman said she is worried about other seniors and young families who might be struggling with rising costs already. "It’s difficult for young people to get into their first homes in the first place, but taxing them out of it is what they’re doing,” she added.

They have until Oct. 8 to gather enough signatures. "We're counting on you Roy citizens,” Cox added.