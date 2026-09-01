Some families could lose help to pay for childcare under new eligibility guidelines

WEST HAVEN, Utah — Some families in Utah will lose out on help to pay for childcare because of new eligibility guidelines based on household income.

Right now, families that make up to 85% of the median household income in Utah are eligible for childcare subsidies that go to the provider. Starting Oct. 1, only families that make 50% of the median household income are eligible for this assistance. About 900 families, or 10% of the families currently in the program, would not qualify under new guidelines.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services administers funds through a federal program. Officials said this year, they received $21 million less, prompting them to change the eligibility requirements.

"This is a significant reduction in federal funding,” said Mallory Adams with the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is not a state choice, but Utah is still very committed to childcare and childcare services.”

Sadie Larsen is a mom in West Haven, whose kids go to daycare. At her family’s next annual review in October, she said they won’t be eligible for assistance to pay for childcare.

"Childcare is our village,” Larsen said. “We both have moms and I have a stepdad that lives in the state and they're willing to help when they can, but they all work full-time jobs too," she said. "Childcare is the safe place I take my children so that they are fed, so that they are getting to school safely, so they have safe grownups."

She said currently, they receive about $2,000 per month to pay for childcare. She and her husband do have to make payments in addition to that amount. She said without help, their childcare costs more than their rent.

But under the new guidelines, they won’t be eligible for these childcare subsidies.

"My husband and I will make too much money to qualify for state assistance now,” Larsen said.

Adams said she understands the value of childcare and this can be difficult for some families.

"There's still 90% of families that are still going to be eligible to receive this assistance, and I think that’s really important, and those are going to be the families who are in need of it the most,” Adams added.

Larsen is part of a grassroots effort called "Utah Community Coalition for Childcare," trying to bring change. She said she’s worried about everyone else this could impact as well.

"It’s going to cause providers to raise their rates, which is going to be harder on the people paying out of pocket for their childcare,” Larsen said. “It’s going to affect the whole economy with the workforce because people aren’t going to be able to work."

She said she’s not sure what this could mean in her own home, especially for her kids.

"I did ask my 11-year-old what would happen if him and his brothers couldn’t go to daycare. He said that he would walk my 6-year-old home from school. My kids' school is four miles away from our house," Larsen said. "It is not his responsibility to take care of his brother like that, but he was willing to fill the gap. That’s rough for my mom heart."

She said she is hoping to raise awareness about the problem and that something changes before it’s too late.