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University of Utah student killed in e-scooter accident

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University of Utah
The Block U on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City
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SALT LAKE CITY — A student at the University of Utah died after an e-scooter accident on campus.

The university said the accident happened Friday evening. No further details about what happened were immediately available.

The victim was a freshman from California, according to U of U officials.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, classmates and all those affected by this loss," the announcement read.

The university said another student died over the weekend under "unrelated, but tragic, circumstances." No further information was given.

The university said it has mental health counselors available for students who are impacted by either tragic incident.

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