UDOT says Weber County bridges are safe despite visible deterioration

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A concerned driver and mom reached out to FOX 13 News, worried about bridges along her commute in Weber County.

"This really is a dangerous corridor to begin with,” Mylynn Felt said about an area with three bridges that go over Highway 89 in Weber County, near the mouth of Weber Canyon.

It’s a busy intersection with multiple types of traffic flows and lanes.

"My biggest concern is that somebody will be driving under there and at some point, one of those pillars, it’ll just be too much,” said Felt, “we'll see real damage, perhaps a bridge collapse."

She is worried because of rebar on bridges with train tracks and pillars supporting I-84 that go above Hwy 89.

"As soon as the rebar is exposed and rust sets in, then you have an escalation of the decay, and it becomes more and more of a risk,” Felt said.

We took her concerns to the Utah Department of Transportation, which manages these roadways.

“It might not look the prettiest, [but ]we've had our safety folks out there and they've inspected it and determined it's safe for people traveling on the bridge; it's safe for people going underneath it on Highway 89,” said UDOT spokesperson Mitch Shaw.

Shaw said they inspect and maintain their bridges frequently.

"Any hint of the bridge not being safe for the traveling public, we would immediately close it down,” Shaw added.

He said there are plans in a few years to make some changes.

"In the near future, we have a project that’s going to replace those bridges,” Shaw said.

"I wonder if 4 to 5 years is soon enough,” reacted Felt.

UDOT said if you do see any issues on the roadway they manage, you can reach out through their Click N Fix program to share those concerns.

Felt said she hopes that whatever is done is not too late.

"I’d hate to see us overlooked, especially if we've got a danger in our backyard,” she added.