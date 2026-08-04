Firefighters find some relief in Riverton’s public safety night

RIVERTON, Utah — For many Riverton families, it was a night to see first responders in action, but for others, it was a break from their current reality.

“It has taken a toll, as everyone can tell, between the structure fires, the wildfires, and just the natural events that do happen,” said Ricardo Rivera, a public information outreach specialist with Unified Fire Authority.

“We all feel like we need some good energy right now, right?" added UFA Fire Marshal Wade Watkins. "It's been a long and hot summer. I don't know that there's going to be any breaks coming up soon, but the community helps."

Riverton’s Public Safety Night is about bridging the gap between first responders and their community, and Cindy Cruz’s kids were already in the spirit, with their police and fire costumes on.

“I work for Salt Lake Police. So I always work with everybody, with first responders, and especially with how hot it is, we've been talking about all the ways that the fire keeps happening and how it affects our sinuses,” Cruz said.

Kids were able to learn about fire safety through a simulator, and in light of the current fire season, officials feel this education is needed now more than ever.

“It's huge to get out here, see all the kids, and see smiling faces, and then to able to teach them something is just remarkable. So we all love it. Best job in the world,” Rivera said.

Fire officials told FOX 13 News that it’s therapeutic to meet families on their best days, rather than their worst.

“The one thing that you see when you get to work with a community like this is how much they care and how much they support the efforts that are happening,” Watkins said.

“I'm a social worker for the police department, and this is what everyone needs to be reminded, like police officers are just people,” Cruz said. "I want them to feel comfortable to talk to first responders, want them to not run away from them, I want them to run towards them.”

If there’s one message fire officials wanted to get across, it was always having a safety plan.

“Don't want to meet you on the worst day of your life or anything, an emergency. I'd rather meet somebody out here, say hi and shake your hand,” Rivera said.