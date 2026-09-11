Weber County 4-H kids make and deliver care kits on the eve of 9/11

OGDEN, Utah — On the 25th anniversary of 9/11, some kids in Weber County who were not born then are using it as a day to give back and thank the heroes around us.

"Service is a way to give back to the community everything that I’ve been given,” said Samantha M., a high school sophomore and STEM ambassador with Weber County 4-H.

She and others put water bottles and snacks in bags for a cause.

"It’s just kind of nice to get out there and help someone else rather than yourself,” said Caleb Hollingsworth, who is also with Weber County 4-H.

On the eve of the anniversary of 9/11, children in the Weber County 4-H program assembled these care kits for Weber County correctional officers.

"Giving them the opportunity to let them know that they’re appreciated, and that we really respect and appreciate what they do is important,” said the program coordinator, Sharon Bee.

The kids said they want to use this day to serve others.

"When it was like really hard, like the Pentagon and all the planes, and that like a lot of people remember that as a horrible day, but then we can give service to like make it better,” said 12-year-old Lani M.

Through an AmeriCorps grant, they were able to make 200 bags.

Later in the evening, they delivered the kits to some officers and got to meet them.

"Serving in general helps, and other people can know that they’re cared about,” Lani added.

Daniel Moore is an ambassador too and wants more people to learn about 4-H. "I hope other kids can learn about how much 4-H has given and shown me and be able to experience that for themselves,” he said.

Continuing to be a shining example. “They feel like there’s hope in the future generation; what we’re doing matters, it really does,” Samantha said.