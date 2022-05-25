West Jordan Police looking for missing, endangered girl last seen Saturday

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old who hasn't been seen since she met up with an adult man over the weekend.

Isabella Kidman was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. She got into a light blue crossover SUV near 7600 S. Redwood Road with an unknown man who she met over social media, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

Kidman is 5'7", 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black "Rick and Morty" hoodie, white sweatpants, and checkered Vans shoes.

“[It] causes us great concern for Isabella’s safety that an unknown adult met with a juvenile late at night and took her away from her family," WJPD Officer Sam Winkler wrote in a press release. "Isabella’s parents desperately want Isabella to come home."

Anyone who sees Kidman or has any other information about her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 801-840-4000 or 911, and to reference WJ22-24567.